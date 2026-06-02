Teachers kick off protest in Abuja over Oyo, Borno abductions

02 June 2026 11:00 am WAT

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From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Teachers in Abuja have joined their counterparts across the country to hit the streets to register their discontent with the continued attacks on educational facilities across the country.

Led by the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), those involved carried placards bearing different inscriptions.

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They marched through several roads and locations in Abuja, chanting solidarity songs in demand of the release of teachers and school children kidnapped in Oyo and Borno States some weeks ago.

NUT President and Secretary General, Titus Amba and Dr Clinton J. Ikpitibo, respectively, told journalists that the peaceful protest became necessary to send a message to the government on the teachers’ dissatisfaction with the continuous onslaught on educational facilities targeting teachers and school children.

Details later…

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