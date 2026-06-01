Taraba PDP denies imposition of governorship candidate

From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State has denied allegations that the party did not conduct primaries and instead handpicked former Senator Joel Ikenya as its governorship candidate.

One of the aspirants, Mr David Dinshiya, told journalists in Jalingo that the party did not hold primaries anywhere in the state for the election of its governorship candidate and that the leadership of the party simply picked Senator Joel Ikenya as its flag bearer ahead of the 2027 general election.

However, in a statement issued in Jalingo on Monday and signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. John Iratishe, the PDP described the allegations as existing only in the imagination of Mr Dinshiya.

“The Taraba State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawned to the unfortunate, inflammatory, and unfounded allegations contained in the press statement issued by one of the gubernatorial aspirants, Mr. David Usman Dinshiya, following the successful conclusion of the Party’s gubernatorial primary election that produced Distinguished Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya as the duly elected flag bearer of our great party.

“First and foremost, the PDP gubernatorial primary election in Taraba State was conducted in strict compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party, and the guidelines approved by the National Working Committee of the Party. Accredited delegates from across the state freely participated in the exercise and expressed their preferences without intimidation, coercion, or undue influence.

“It is therefore both shocking and disappointing that Mr. Dinshiya, having willingly participated in the process and accepted its rules and procedures before the commencement of the election, would suddenly seek to discredit the same process simply because the outcome did not align with his personal expectations and political ambitions.

“The claim that no primary election was conducted exists only in the imagination of Mr. Dinshiya and his associates. Hundreds of delegates, party officials, observers, security personnel, and representatives of various aspirants witnessed the exercise from commencement to conclusion. To suggest that results were fabricated in secluded locations is not only false but represents a desperate attempt to undermine the credibility of an exercise that was transparent and widely acknowledged by stakeholders.

“Equally misleading is the allegation that the State Party Chairman, Comrade Obidah J. Bitrus, compromised his position or acted in favour of any aspirant. The State Chairman discharged his constitutional responsibilities with utmost impartiality, maturity, and commitment to democratic principles. At no point did he interfere with the rights of delegates or seek to influence their choices. His conduct throughout the process reflected the highest standards of leadership expected of a party administrator.

“It is important to remind Mr. Dinshiya that delegates are not political robots to be manipulated or controlled by any individual. They are mature political actors who possess the constitutional right to make independent decisions based on their convictions and assessment of aspirants seeking their mandate. The overwhelming support received by Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya was a reflection of the confidence reposed in him by the delegates and should be respected as the legitimate expression of democratic choice.

“The attempt to blame the Party leadership for Mr. Dinshiya’s defeat is therefore not only unfair but also intellectually dishonest. Democracy demands humility in victory and dignity in defeat. Unfortunately, rather than accepting the verdict of the delegates, Mr. Dinshiya has chosen the path of unfounded accusations, divisive rhetoric, and needless attacks against the very institution that provided him the platform to contest.

“The PDP remains committed to justice, fairness, inclusiveness, and internal democracy. We have confidence in our structures, confidence in our members, and confidence in the decision freely taken by the delegates during the primary election. History will always favour facts over fiction, truth over propaganda, and democracy over personal ambition,” the statement read in part.