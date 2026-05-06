Taraba 2027: We must take back our State from vampires – Sen Bwacha

By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The leading governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has vowed to ensure take over power in 2027 to save the State from looters who, he alleged, have looted the State dry and mortgaged the future of the State.

Sen. Bwacha stated this in Jalingo shortly after accepting the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms from a section of youths in the State who believe he remains the answer to the plight of the State.

He noted with dismay that the level of poverty and clear absence of any meaningful infrastructural development in the State is alarming while the debt profile of the State has continued to rise exponentially.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in the 2023 general elections promised to run a sincere and transparent administration when he emerges as the governor of the State and ensure that people are carried along and not just treated as nonentities.

“I want to let you know that I am not out to satisfy any personal goal. As a matter of fact, you will recall that I chose not to go to Court after the last election, despite good grounds that I had for litigation. I also made it very clear that if the government is able to provide governance, I would no reason to contest elections again.

“Sadly, we are all witnesses to what is happening in in the State. Three years on the saddle and there is nothing to show for it. This government has gotten more that the previous administration got in Eight years. Even at that, we blamed the government for failing so woefully. Now, you can’t even describe what is happening here. No roads, no attention to any critical sectors except promises. When is campaign going to end and governance begin?

“The most dangerous part of it is that, the future of the State has been mortgaged. Already, the debt profile of the State has risen to over a Trillion Naira from the ₦250Bn in 2023. The question now is where is all the money going?

“And so it has become expedient that something has to be done and done urgently so too. We must take back the State from looters who have looted the State dry. Some of us were there from the beginning and have been part of the journey over the years. And so we can not just sit back and allow some people to destroy our State completely. Look at States that were created after Taraba, the level of infrastructural development that is far more advanced than what we have here.

“And so I call on the people to rise up and not make the mistake we made in 2023. Poverty does not know religion or tribe or political party. It hammers everyone caught in its web without mercy and discrimination. And so we must rise as one, reclaim our State and start the process of deliberately rebuilding for the sake of our children and generations yet unborn” he said.

Senator Bwacha further called on all politicians in the State to play the game by the rules and avoid inflammatory remarks and actions that could precipitate crises and acts of violence.

“I can tell you that there are threats against me everywhere. I am aware but I won’t back down because I am not a coward. But let me quickly warn that those behind those threats should be careful. We have been in this game for a very long time and we also have our own ways. Besides, some of us carry such grace that going against us could be inviting disaster”.

He dismissed the claims of factions within the party referring to those creating problems as “distractors who are drowning and desperate to take everyone down the drain with them”.