Taraba 2027: LP picks Sanda as consensus candidate

From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Labour Party (LP) in Taraba State has adopted businessman and governorship aspirant Hon. Nathan Sanda Jnr as its consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Hon. Sanda emerged during the party’s primary election held in Jalingo, where several aspirants for various elective positions were also returned through consensus arrangements.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Chief Edeh Ogbudu, said the party was determined to provide the leadership needed to drive development, social justice and equal opportunities for all residents of the state.

According to him, meaningful change can only be achieved through the collective efforts of the people, and he urged Taraba residents to support the Labour Party’s vision for the state.

“We need a change, and that change will come from the people. The Labour Party is committed to justice, equity and development.

“We urge the people of Taraba to embrace this movement and reject politics driven by money and personal interests,” Ogbudu said.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Simon Zubairu, also expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the 2027 election, describing the emergence of the candidates as a significant step towards providing an alternative platform for good governance in the state.

He urged party supporters and stakeholders to remain united, campaign with integrity and avoid actions capable of undermining the party’s fortunes ahead of the election.

The chairman further pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation across the state’s 16 local government areas to strengthen the party’s presence and attract more supporters.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Sanda promised to leverage his experience in business and management to transform Taraba’s economy if elected governor.

He said his administration would prioritise industrialisation and economic production, with a target of turning Taraba into a major production hub in Nigeria.

“Taraba will have a businessman as a leader. I understand what it takes to set goals, develop strategic plans and achieve results.

“My vision is to make Taraba State a production hub because, where there is no production, there is no development,” he said.

The LP governorship candidate also pledged to create wealth and economic opportunities for residents, stating that his administration would focus on empowering entrepreneurs and stimulating private sector growth across the state.

Hon. Sanda maintained that Taraba possesses enormous economic potential and expressed confidence that effective leadership and sound economic policies would unlock the state’s development prospects.