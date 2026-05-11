Taiwan not eligible to attend 79th WHA – Chinese govt

… as China’s cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at rear docking port of Tianhe

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has said that, unless approved, the Taiwan region of China has no basis, reason or right to participate in the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA).

The 79th World Health Assembly has been scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from 18 to 23 May 2026.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Guo Jiakun, while speaking during a regular press conference in Beijing, said there is but one China in the world.

Guo also said Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, adding that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

“China’s position on the Taiwan region’s participation in the activities of international organisations, including the WHO, is consistent and clear. That is, this must be handled in line with the one-China principle, which is also a fundamental principle as recognised by UNGA Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1.

“China’s Taiwan region, unless given approval by the central government, has no basis, reason or right to participate in the WHA,” Guo said.

The Chinese government further said that, due to the DPP authorities’ persistent separatist stance, the political foundation for the Taiwan region to participate in the WHA no longer exists.

Guo further said that, to uphold the one-China principle and the sanctity and authority of relevant UNGA and WHA resolutions, China has decided not to approve the Taiwan region’s participation in this year’s WHA.

“Any attempt to play the ‘Taiwan card’ for political manipulation in defiance of the one-China principle is doomed to fail,” Guo stated.

Meanwhile, China’s cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China’s space station, on Monday, delivering fresh supplies and equipment for astronauts aboard the orbiting lab.

According to CGTN, the process was conducted at 1:11 p.m. Beijing time after Tianzhou-10 entered orbit and completed its status set-up, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

“The Shenzhou-21 crew members aboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.

“China launched the cargo craft Tianzhou-10 at 8:14 a.m. Beijing time on Monday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province,” it said.