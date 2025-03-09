From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In a move towards cleaner energy, an indigenous company, New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), has unveiled its latest line of locally built electric buses, charging stations, and premium taxi services to boost transportation in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja over the weekend, NEV Motors CEO and Founder, Mosope Olaosebikan, described the unveiling as a disruptive moment for the Nigerian auto industry.

Olaosebikan said that the company was not just introducing vehicles but launching a movement that positions the country as a leader in clean, affordable, and reliable electric mobility.

He added Nigeria is very much ready for electric vehicles, contrary to opinions in some quarters.

According to him, “They told us EVs wouldn’t work here, but we built the infrastructure. They told us the government wouldn’t listen, we championed policies and won. Today, electric vehicles can be imported with minimal taxes, making them more accessible than ever.

“They told us there wasn’t a market. But look around you, this isn’t just a market, it’s a movement!

“And today, we are unveiling more than just a bus. We are unveiling a vision, a future where clean, reliable, and affordable electric transport isn’t a dream—it’s a reality.

“The NEVT6 Bus is not just metal and batteries. It’s proof of what happens when passion meets purpose. When innovation meets resilience. When Africa decides to take the wheel and drive forward, not as passengers, but as pioneers.”

Commending the initiative, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, John Enoh, said it marked a significant milestone in the nation’s journey toward industrialisation and a cleaner environment.

Enoh noted that the government is committed to supporting local industries that drive innovation and economic diversification.

He acknowledged the scepticism surrounding electric vehicles (EVs) in Nigeria but stressed that the future of transportation is electric, sustainable, and locally driven.

“I think that a lot of Nigerians look at electric vehicles as impossible. I mean, people are not able to accommodate that in their heads. So it’s significant for me that this is happening.

“And those who have the opportunity of being in this event are able to see this. I was looking at the National Automotive Industrial Development Plan and all of its milestones. These milestones, the first is to increase the local content of locally manufactured vehicles by about 40 per cent and also to see whether we’ll be able to produce at least one million vehicles locally and see how we can increase the number of jobs that are available in this sector to about 200,000.

“And most of all, to see how we can increase the local production of electric vehicles by 30 per cent.”

Also speaking, Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, said that Nigeria has the potential to become a key player in the global electric vehicle market.

Nnaji noted the country’s abundant lithium reserves, a critical raw material for EV batteries, can be game-changers for local production.

“Nigeria has lithium in abundance, and under Mr President’s directive, we are adding value to our raw materials. This lithium will be processed and used in EV batteries, ensuring that our locally produced vehicles remain affordable,” the Minister stated.

He added that renewable energy sources like solar mini-grids are being deployed nationwide to address power concerns, with plans to electrify hospitals, institutions, and communities using sustainable, off-grid solutions.