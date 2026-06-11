Real Madrid officially confirm Mourinho’s appointment on three-year deal

Real Madrid on Thursday officially confirmed the appointment of Portuguese tactician, Jose Mourinho as the head coach of the club’s senior men’s team.

The confirmation was contained in a terse statement shared on Thursday.

According to the statement, Mourinho will lead the team for the next three seasons, until June 30, 2029.

The statement reads, “The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C.F., meeting today, Thursday, June 11, and presided over by Florentino Pérez, has agreed to appoint José Mourinho as the first team’s head coach for the next three seasons, until June 30, 2029.

“José Mourinho will join Real Madrid on July 13, the day preseason begins.”

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Benfica manager has thus made a dramatic return to Real Madrid, 13 years after leaving the club.

During his first stint from 2010 to 2013, Mourinho won a La Liga title with record points as well as Copa del Rey and Supercopa.

Interim manager, Alvaro Arbeloa left the role on Tuesday, clearing the way for Mourinho’s return.

Benfica have previously stated Real Madrid would pay them £12.9m (€15m) in compensation for Mourinho.