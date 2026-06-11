Bambam, Susan Peters lose phones at Lagos service of songs for Alexx Ekubo

Actresses Bambam and Susan Peters have reported their phones missing following their attendance at the Service of Songs for the late actor Alex Ekubo in Lagos on Wednesday.

Bamike Olawunmi, also known as Bambam, said she discovered her phone had been stolen from her bag during the event.

She said she promptly tracked it down to Nnamdi Azikiwe Street on Lagos Island.

She added that the device may have been sold or dismantled.

Bambam wrote, “I already tracked it instantly last night. Last known location was Nnamdi Azikiwe Street Lagos Island. It has not moved from there. Now it just says Lagos Island. It’s probably sold or dismantled.”

Susan Peters also announced that her white iPhone 16 Pro Max went missing at the Monarch Event Center where the tribute held.

She explained that the phone runs on an eSIM with her US line and cannot be called.

She offered a reward for its return and expressed shock that theft occurred at an emotional gathering.

“IPhone 16 pro max white is missing at the Monarch Event Center. its an E Sim with my US line so we can’t even call it. The screen saver has my picture. Please repost this. Anyone who finds it will be rewarded. Please its URGENT.

“How do people come to such an emotional event and still I have the guts to steal? Even after all Papa Jerry preached yesterday? Make una fear God please return my phone I beg,” she said.

Actor Stan Nze had earlier decried the theft of more than five phones at the same event, questioning how mourners could steal at a tribute.

The ceremony drew several dignitaries, movie stars, and social media personalities ahead of Ekubo’s burial next week.