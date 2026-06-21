Sunday Igboho gives Fulani leaders ultimatum over abduction

By Lawrence Agbo

Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has issued a two-hour ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Igboho, Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State, over the alleged abduction of a pregnant woman, her children and a sibling.

The ultimatum followed reports that the pregnant woman and another person who allegedly took ransom money to the kidnappers were killed during negotiations for the release of the victims.

The incident has heightened anxiety in Igboho and surrounding communities, where residents have continued to express concern over recurring cases of kidnapping, killings and attacks.

The victims were reportedly taken from their home during a midnight raid by gunmen suspected to be Fulani kidnappers.

Sources said the abductors initially demanded N300 million ransom before reducing the amount to N150 million.

However, while efforts were allegedly being made to secure the victims’ freedom, the pregnant woman was said to have been killed alongside the person who went to deliver ransom money. At least one other victim was reportedly still being held by the abductors.

Reacting to the development in a video address delivered in Yoruba, Igboho accused the kidnappers of terrorising residents of his ancestral community.

He expressed anger that the alleged abduction and killings occurred in Igboho, warning that the situation would no longer be tolerated.

“You cannot be kidnapping people in my father’s land and expect me to keep quiet. I am an original indigene of Igboho,” he said.

He alleged that the victims were moved between several locations after they were abducted, claiming that efforts to trace the kidnappers had linked them to residences within the community.

Igboho subsequently gave Fulani leaders in the town two hours to ensure the release of the remaining captives, including the woman’s children and sibling.

“I give you people two hours to release the woman, her children and her sibling who were kidnapped in the middle of the night. If I do not see them within the next two hours, we will meet,” he said.

The activist also rejected the demand that the victims’ family should raise the ransom, insisting that Fulani residents in the community should take responsibility for securing the release of those still in captivity.

“We do not have ransom to pay. Fulani people should raise the money among themselves and pay because we do not have that kind of money,” he said.

He urged residents to live peacefully but warned that kidnappings and killings would not be accepted in Igboho.

The development has left residents of the community apprehensive as they await the outcome of the ultimatum and the fate of the remaining victims.