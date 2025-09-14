The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its industrial action after two days of embarking on strike.

The strike, which began on Friday, was suspended on Saturday night, and members were instructed to resume work on Sunday (today).

NARD President Dr. Tope Osundara said in a WhatsApp message, “Some of our demands have been met. The government has promised to look into other issues.

“Strike suspended; resumption to work tomorrow (today). We did this as a sign of goodwill and to assist Nigerians who are seeking healthcare in our various facilities.”

Osundara, however, did not share details of the demands that were met.

Part of the demands included the immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund; settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review; and other long-standing salary backlogs.

Additionally, NARD is seeking the payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears; prompt disbursement of specialist allowances; and restoration of the recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.