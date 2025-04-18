From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders has expressed support for the Initiatives by PDP governors to reposition the opposition party ahead of the 2027 polls.

The group, under the aegis of the Conference of Professionals in the PDP (CP-PDP), said the recommendation by the governors for a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on May 27 and national convention in August are major steps towards strengthening the party.

The CP-PDP, in a statement by its protem coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, called on qualifed members of the PDP to show interest in appropriate National Working Committee ( NWC) positions.

The PDP Governors Forum, at its meeting, in Ibadan, earlier in the week, recommended that the opposition party holds its NEC on May 27 and national convention between August 28-30,2025.

The opposition party also stated that the PDP will neither merge nor go into a coalition with any political party for the purpose of prosecuting the 2027 general elections.

The CP-PDP noted that in support to the governors,it” has commenced the process of activating its pro-bono mechanisms to massively rally Nigerians across political, professional, business, social, sectional and cultural circles across the six geo-political zones of the country.”

The statement read in part “the CP-PDP also commends the PDP Governors and other leaders of the party for articulating the willingness of the PDP to work with other political parties, platforms, groups and patriotic Nigerians for a formidable front to wrest power from the APC in the 2027 general election.

“The CP-PDP has also commenced consultations among members of the party with a view to making professional inputs that will help strengthen the party’s internal democracy and guarantee the election of the desired leadership for the PDP at the proposed National Convention.

“The Conference encourages qualified and competent members of our party to show interest in appropriate NWC positions so as to further guarantee the best hands to pilot its affairs of the party, preparatory to 2027 general elections.

“This is especially bearing in mind that the leadership that emerges at the National Convention must be such that can effectively confront the ruling APC and rally Nigerians for the party’s victory at the 2027 general elections.”