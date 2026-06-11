Somali referee denied World Cup entry lands UEFA Super Cup role

Somali referee Omar Artan has received a major career boost after UEFA appointed him to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, just days after he was denied entry into the United States and excluded from the FIFA World Cup.

UEFA announced on Thursday that Artan will handle the Super Cup showdown between Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League champions Aston Villa on August 12 in Salzburg, Austria.

Explaining the decision, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin praised the Somali official’s credentials and performance record.

“Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football,” Ceferin said.

He added: “Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination.”

Artan’s appointment comes days after US authorities denied him entry upon arrival in Miami, forcing FIFA to remove him from its roster of officials for the 2026 World Cup. A US State Department official said the referee was “associated with suspected members of terrorist organisations,” making him ineligible for admission into the country.

Despite the setback, the Confederation of African Football rallied behind the Somali referee. CAF President Patrice Motsepe described the appointment as a proud moment for both Somalia and Africa.

“He has made Somalia and the entire people of the African continent extremely proud,” Motsepe said.

He added that Artan’s selection for the Super Cup was “a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees” and demonstrated how football can bring people together across continents.

Artan returned to Mogadishu on Wednesday to a hero’s welcome and has vowed to continue pursuing his dream of officiating at the World Cup, with his sights now firmly set on the 2030 tournament.