Soludo to restore order in Achalla, commissions road

By Chidiebere Onyemaizu

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has assured that he will step into the leadership crisis rocking the Achalla community, asserting that his administration will do whatever is necessary to restore harmony and progress to the ancient kingdom of Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area.

The governor made this declaration while visiting the community to commission a 1.7-kilometre road, single-handedly constructed and paved by a prominent son of the soil, Chief Emma Nwakamma.

Addressing a cheering crowd of residents and stakeholders, Governor Soludo prioritised the internal stability of the town, in conjunction with the community members, as a prerequisite for development. He noted that the state could not stand by while internal frictions threatened the collective future of the people.

“We will intervene in the leadership of Achalla to bring about lasting peace. Achalla, are you ready?” the governor declared. “Development can only thrive in an atmosphere of tranquility, and our goal is to ensure that Achalla moves forward as one united family.”

The governor described the new road as a “shining beacon” of his Private-Public-Community Partnership (PPCP) model. He pointed out a stark economic reality: that the government controls only a fraction of the state’s potential.

“About 98 percent of Anambra’s income and wealth is in private hands,” Governor Soludo revealed. “The government’s budget is only a small percentage of what our people own. To transform Anambra into a liveable and prosperous homeland, we must harness this private wealth. We acknowledge and celebrate Chief Nwakamma today because he has shown us what is possible when private success meets public spirit.”

In an emotional appeal to the sense of civic duty, the governor urged Ndi Anambra to stop waiting solely for the government and instead look at how they can impact their immediate surroundings.

“I celebrate Chief Emma Nwakamma for his heart for the people,” Governor Soludo said. “But you don’t need to build a kilometre of road to make a difference. Buy a pencil for a child; do the little or much you can give. No one is too poor to give, and no act is too small. Do something for the greater good of the public.”

The governor also used the platform to express his profound gratitude for the political mandate given to him by the community.

“I thank you for your election support. We scored 73% of the total votes cast,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the benefactor, Chief Emma Nwakamma, explained that his decision to fund the 1.7km project was a direct response to Governor Soludo’s PPCP model. He expressed optimism that the road would ease the movement of goods and people, ultimately boosting the local economy of his immediate constituency.

The high point of the event was the official cutting of the ribbon, amid songs of praise from the local residents.