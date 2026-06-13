Rabe Abubakar: DHQ mourns retired general’s death in captivity

The Defence Headquarters has mourned the demise of Major General Rabe Abubakar (rtd), who died in captivity days after being abducted alongside his wife by armed bandits.

Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, conveyed the DHQ’s sympathies in a statement issued on Saturday.

In an earlier statement, the Katsina State Government confirmed Abubakar’s death.

According to the statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, the retired general died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension.

While emphasising that every operational resource was deployed to ensure Abubakar’s safe return, the DHQ conveyed the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s deepest sympathies to his family, colleagues and all Nigerians.

The DHQ said the retired general served the nation with distinction and held many appointments including spokesperson of various military formations as well as spokesman for the AFN as Director Defence Information.

The statement reads, “He made immense contributions to counter-insurgency operations, professional development of the AFN and numerous other commendable and outstanding impacts.

“His commitment to duty and to the unity of Nigeria remains a shining example for all personnel of the AFN.”

The DHQ said it withheld public comment on his abduction in deference to ongoing rescue efforts by the AFN and sister security agencies.

The military noted that every operational resource was deployed in the hope of securing his safe return.

“This sad loss further strengthens the resolve of the AFN.

“We will remain resolute in the discharge of our constitutional mandate to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria and to use protect all citizens,” it said.

The DHQ explained that in response to series of unfortunate abductions across Nigeria including that of Maj Gen Abubakar, ongoing operations have since been further intensified to bring perpetrators to justice and to dismantle all terrorist networks threatening our nation.

The DHQ said, “We assure Nigerians that the Armed Forces will not relent until peace and security are restored and those responsible for terrorists activities across the nation are held to account.”