Shidi: Nigerians will vote for individuals, not parties, in 2027

From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Taraba State and former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Danjuma Shidi, on Thursday, emphasised that Nigerians are now wise enough to vote for credible candidates in the forthcoming general elections rather than merely follow political parties.

Shidi disclosed this in Jalingo shortly after he was affirmed as the flag bearer of APGA alongside other aspirants for various political offices.

Shidi said he joined the race because the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas has failed the people and is leading the state towards irreparable destruction.

He said that, if elected, he would turn around the fortunes of the state within a short period.

“I must say I am excited because the entire APGA family in the state has unanimously affirmed me as their sole gubernatorial candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections. It shows how the people of the state are united in their zeal to bring about a breath of fresh air to the system.

“Clearly, people are tired of promises. How can you run an administration for almost three years on just promises? What level of failure is that? The people have spoken and some of us have heard their cry for rescue. The truth is that we have enormous potential that is being wasted and looted for the selfish interests of a few.

“If I am elected governor of the state, I assure you that you will see drastic changes within a very short time. I don’t have any fears coming from a so-called minority party. I got elected to the House of Representatives twice on this same platform. It was a minority party even then. So, it is not so much about the political party. Nigerians and Tarabans are wiser now.

“What we are most likely going to see in 2027 is people voting for credible candidates rather than political parties. People are more enlightened now. Some of us have track records that you can look at and determine if your future is more secure with me on the stool or not,” he said.