From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Following a six-month ban on export of raw shea nuts, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), has concluded plans to partner with the Niger State Government on cultivation of 10,000 hectares plantation for shea trees.

RMRDC director general and chief executive officer, Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday.

Ike-Muonso also disclosed that the RMRDC would partner with 21 states in Nigeria to increase production of shea and added that the agency would soon review its five-year roadmap, in consultation and partnership with stakeholders.

Last month, the Federal Government announced a six-month ban on the export of raw shea nuts.

Defending its action, the government said the temporary ban was to make the country more productive and competitive in the raw shea nuts/butter trade.

Speaking on the temporary ban, he noted that, “the ban is a stamp on the goal we are pursuing at RMRDC. Instead of taking volumes of exported raw materials, we should be talking about the value of semi-raw nuts because, in doing that, our currency gains value.

“We have, at least, a million tonnes of shea nuts from 21 states. Data indicates 350,000 but it’s actually more than that; it’s a highly demanded raw material that’s being discarded and even grows wild; without cultivation.”

The RMRDC boss also outlined the agency’s plans for promoting shea cultivation across the country.

“We will conduct spatial mapping of shea trees; based on the quantity available. We will commence that almost immediately so that investors would have the information required in the shea processing business.

“We will commence that in two weeks. We will collect data in 21 states that are actively growing shea.

“We will also review the five-year roadmap with stakeholders to ensure adequacy of shea nuts and that the supply chain is effectively sustained.

“We will train women in shea collection because shea grows wild. We intend to launch this across the country and it (the training) would be in clusters, for them to qualify for financing from financial institutions.

“We will reach out to the Niger State Government for support on the 10,000 hectare plantation. Aside from that, we will be taking and working with other state governments on partnership and donation of hectarage for shea trees. We will report back to the Presidency on the decision already taken. This is not merely a ban, it is a clarion call on Nigerians not to export poverty.”