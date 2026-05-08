SGF warns media against errors in President’s official title

08 May 2026 6:52 pm WAT

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From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has cautioned media organisations and the public against recurring mistakes in addressing President Bola Tinubu, urging strict verification of his official appellation to prevent embarrassment.

The clarification, issued Friday by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, aims to standardise references across publications and public discourse.

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The SGF George Akume, highlighted a recent error in a national daily’s publication on Wednesday, May 7, 2026, which misstated the President’s title. “For the record, the correct and official appellation is: His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Akume stated.

He emphasised the need for diligence, noting that such lapses “can be avoided with due verification through the appropriate sources.”

Akume provided official channels for confirmation, including Facebook (@OfficeoftheSGF), Instagram (OfficialOSGFNG), X (OfficialOSGF), and email ([email protected]).

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