From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Dozens of persons being held at the Babasango hideouts of criminals have fled the location following a security crackdown on the place, according to operatives and community leaders in Babanla, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“The security operation has really been a modest success, in spite of the ambush laid for the government forces. Not only were several of the criminals eliminated, but dozens of their victims have also fled the area. Many are now in Babanla and Shagbe,” a source said on Wednesday.

“Also, a forest guard whom we thought we had lost to the operation has since returned home after the operation that lasted between Sunday and Monday morning.”

A government source said the victims apparently fled after their captors scampered for safety in the wake of the determined efforts to dislodge the criminals.

“Many of their abductors died in the encounter with the security forces, while others fled to safety. While a lot may need to be done, the Sunday night operation has posted appreciable success in the government’s efforts to root out the criminals,” he said.

“Community leaders in Babanla have reported seeing many kidnap victims who escaped from Babasango in the aftermath of the operation.”

He said the security crackdowns are steadily being done until the “cowards are totally chased out of the state”.