Senate urges federal action over worsening security in Kwara North

From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja
The Senate on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in the Kwara North Senatorial District following reports of recurring killings, kidnappings, attacks on communities, and the burning of the palace of the Emir of Yashikira by armed criminals.
The motion, titled “Urgent Need for Federal Government Intervention to Address the Re-occurring Insecurity in Kwara North Senatorial District”, was sponsored by Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar and presented during a plenary session presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
Presenting the motion, Senator Umar reminded the Senate that “security is the primary responsibility of government as guaranteed under Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”
He lamented that Kwara North had in recent months witnessed an alarming deterioration in security, stating that the district had been plagued by “killings, kidnappings, destruction of property, and attacks on innocent citizens across several communities”.
The lawmaker recalled that several months after the tragic Woro massacre, many victims remained in captivity.
He told the Senate that, “Several months after the unfortunate Woro massacre, many women and children abducted during the attack remain in captivity, while their families continue to suffer untold hardship and psychological trauma.”
Drawing attention to attacks on traditional institutions, Senator Umar disclosed that, “On the eve of the recent Sallah celebrations, armed criminals attacked and set ablaze the palace of the Emir of Yashikira, abducting several members of his family, including some of his wives and children, thereby undermining the sanctity of traditional institutions and threatening communal peace.”
The senator further informed lawmakers that communities in the Patigi Local Government Area had continued to suffer repeated attacks and kidnappings, creating what he described as “an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among residents.”
He also raised concerns over the security situation in the Edu Local Government Area, saying, “Several villages within Edu Local Government Area have equally come under attack, and in a disturbing development, criminal elements recently invaded Lafiagi Township, killing and abducting residents in a clear demonstration of the growing boldness and operational capacity of these criminal groups.”
According to him, the security challenge has been compounded by the difficult terrain of the Kainji Lake axis.
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He observed that, “The vast and difficult terrain of the Kainji Lake National Park, forest reserves and adjoining ungoverned spaces have continued to provide safe havens and operational bases for criminal elements carrying out attacks within Kwara North and neighbouring states.”
While commending the efforts of security agencies, local vigilantes, and community leaders, Senator Umar maintained that the persistence of attacks clearly indicated the need for stronger government intervention.
He further warned that “failure to decisively address the activities of criminal elements operating within the Kainji Lake forest axis and other hideouts may further embolden them and deepen the security crisis in the region.”
The lawmaker also expressed concern over the condition of roads across the district, noting that poor infrastructure was limiting rapid security response and economic activities.
Following deliberations, the Senate unanimously adopted all the prayers contained in the motion.
The upper chamber urged the federal government to strengthen the security architecture in Kwara North through the establishment of additional military bases, the deployment of more security personnel and equipment, and intensified joint military and security operations aimed at rooting out criminal elements from the Kainji Lake forest axis and other identified hideouts.
The Senate also called on the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and other relevant security agencies to intensify efforts towards the rescue and safe return of all kidnapped victims still in captivity across the Kwara North Senatorial District.
Lawmakers further urged the Federal Government to undertake the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and expansion of critical road infrastructure across Kwara North to improve accessibility, strengthen security operations, and stimulate socio-economic development.
The Senate also called on the National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant agencies to provide immediate humanitarian relief, rehabilitation, and support for affected families and communities.
To ensure oversight, the Senate mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Army, Air Force, Police Affairs, Works, and Special Duties to engage relevant stakeholders and report back within four weeks on measures being taken to address the situation.
The Senate thereafter observed a minute of silence in honour of all citizens who lost their lives in the various attacks across Kwara North and extended its condolences to their families and affected communities.