Senate leadership working to address cases of senators who lost primary elections – Akpabio

…mourns victims of Oyo kidnapping

….says as long as Oyo kidnap victims remain in captivity, Nigeria burdened by the tragedy

….warns politicians against exploiting security challenges, national tragedies for political advantage

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured senators who lost their bid to secure their parties’ tickets for re-election that the leadership of the Red Chamber, led by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, is working to reduce their number.

Speaking on Tuesday while delivering his welcome remarks as the Senate resumed plenary after the Easter and Sallah recess, Akpabio said the Senate leadership had earlier assured senators that they would not be abandoned and was working to fulfil that promise.

He stated, “I felicitate particularly with those who have secured their mandates to represent their parties in the next election. I know that there will always be victories and disappointments, yet above every individual triumph stands a greater triumph, the triumph of democracy itself.

“And in this Senate, we are promised that we will have very few disappointments. And I do know that the Senate leader and the leadership of the Senate is working very hard towards that. So in advance, I will say congratulations to all of us across party lines.”

Earlier in his remarks, Akpabio congratulated political parties that had successfully concluded their primary elections and senators who emerged as candidates for the next general election.

“I felicitate particularly with those who have secured their mandates to represent their parties in the next election. I know that there will always be victories and disappointments, yet above every individual triumph stands a greater triumph, the triumph of democracy itself,” he said.

He also urged lawmakers to remain committed to their constitutional responsibilities and expressed confidence that the 10th Senate would continue to provide leadership in addressing the nation’s challenges.

“Let us continue to conduct ourselves with dignity so that future generations will say that when Nigeria faced difficulties, this Senate did not falter. When leadership was required, this Senate did not shrink, and when duty called, the Senate answered,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio, however, noted that the Senate was resuming legislative activities under the shadow of a national tragedy, referring to the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State. He disclosed that the security agents were being careful about the rescue of the captives in order not to harm them.

According to him, the incident was not only an attack on innocent citizens but also on the nation’s collective conscience.

He said, “As we resume our work under the mournful shadow of a tragedy that has shaken our nation, the abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo State, this is not merely an attack on innocent citizens. It is an assault on our collective humanity.

“We mourn because if we cannot protect our children, we are imperiling our future. We mourn because a nation that cannot guarantee the safety of its teachers weakens the very foundation upon which education rests. As we mourn because for as long as those children remain in captivity, our nation remains captive with them.

“Today we grieve the loss of two children, two educated educators, Mr. Michael Oyedokun, who died in captivity, and Mr. Adesha Adeboe, who lost his life during the attack. We also mourn the child whose life was cut short before its promise could be fulfilled.

“We share the pain of the family. It is our collective loss is our loss….their pain is our pain,.”

He expressed hope that even in the midst of grief, the captives will be rescued through the determined efforts of the government and security agencies who “are doing their best to ensure that those in captivity are rescued safely and reunited with their loved ones.”

“If you move in there to wipe out the terrorists you may end up wiping out the children and so it might take a while to distinguish the shaft from the grains.”

The Senate President also warned politicians against exploiting security challenges and national tragedies for political advantage.

“There is always a temptation to divide, to accuse and to seek advantage from tragedy. Politicians must resist the temptation of cheap publicity.

“Those who kidnap our children, terrorise our communities and murder innocent citizens do not distinguish between party, faith or ethnic group affiliation. The assault is directed against Nigeria itself. Therefore, our response must be equal to the challenge,” he said.

He called on Nigerians and lawmakers to support all lawful measures aimed at strengthening national security and protecting schools and communities.

“We must stand united, we must stand firm and we must be resolute in finding solutions together. Let us support every lawful measure to strengthen security, protect our schools, protect our communities and ensure that every bandit faces the full weight of the law,” Akpabio said.

The lawmakers observed a minute silence for the departed and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The Senate President further directed the Senate leadership to expedite plans for a national security summit earlier proposed by the upper chamber.

“I want to implore the Leader of the Senate to quickly fix a date for us to conclude our security summit. We must now have that security summit with a view to submitting our own resolutions and what we think we can do to further strengthen the efforts of the security services,” he said.