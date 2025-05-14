By Steve Agbota

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday said that it intercepted hard drugs and other contraband items valued at ₦622 million.

This is even as the command said it also recorded significant achievements in its operations between March 14 and May 13, 2025, generating over ₦847 million in revenue. These developments were disclosed during a media briefing held at the ECOWAS Joint Border Post, Seme-Krake.

Addressing journalists, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dr. Ben Oramalugo, highlighted the Command’s unwavering commitment to revenue generation, trade facilitation, and the suppression of smuggling. He noted that for April alone, the Command generated ₦847.058 million, a feat attributed to the professionalism and dedication of officers and efforts to block all revenue leakages.

“In line with the Federal Government’s economic diversification drive through non-oil exports, the Command facilitated the movement of 2,029 trucks carrying over 88,036 metric tonnes of made-in-Nigeria goods, with a Free On Board (FOB) value of ₦16.9 billion. The National Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) fees from these exports stood at ₦84.5 million, underscoring the Command’s role in supporting local industries and boosting the economy.

“On anti-smuggling operations, Comptroller Oramalugo revealed a series of successful interceptions, including two major seizures of foreign coins suspected to be smuggled into the country. The first occurred on March 28 when operatives intercepted a motorcyclist who abandoned a bag containing various foreign coins, including 49 pieces of two-dollar coins, 1,048 one-pound coins, and hundreds of other British and Canadian coins. A similar seizure was made on April 1 involving a Mazda vehicle loaded with assorted foreign coins. Both seizures are valued at ₦48,975,281 and fall under items prohibited by the Common External Tariff,” he added.

According to him? in a more sensitive operation, on May 9, Customs operatives intercepted a red Toyota Avensis conveying six canisters of corrosive mercury suspected to be components of an improvised explosive device, addinf that the mercury was concealed beneath cartons of the Holy Qur’an, and one suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

“Further seizures during the two months included 553 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, 1,415 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 750 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 30 cartons of tobacco, 50 cartons of tomato ketchup, one boat and engine, 50 bales of second-hand clothing, five vehicles used as means of conveyance, and various unregistered pharmaceutical products including 420 bottles of CA-C100 Vitamin C and Haldol injections,” he said.

However, he disclosed that the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all seizures made during the period stood at ₦669,785,236.

Comptroller Oramalugo stated that the seized drugs and hazardous items would be handed over to relevant sister agencies for further investigation and prosecution, in line with inter-agency collaboration.

Comptroller Oramalugo also used the platform to warn the public against fraudsters posing as Customs officers, particularly those claiming to auction seized items through social media platforms.

He stressed that the Nigeria Customs Service does not conduct sales or auctions via WhatsApp groups or unverified pages and urged the public to verify information only through officially recognised platforms.

He concluded by commending the officers and men of the Seme Area Command for their integrity and resilience, while calling on parents and guardians in border communities to discourage their wards from engaging in smuggling activities.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to national economic development and border security.

Meanwhile, a representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Austines Ojojo, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its proactive approach and strong inter-agency cooperation.

He assured that the NDLEA would ensure the confiscated hard drugs do not find their way back into public circulation.