Names estate after late Sunny Ajose

By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned 420 modern housing units at the newly completed Ajara Housing Estate in the Badagry area of the state.

The estate was named in honour of the late Sunny Akinsanya Ajose, a former Head of Service and prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

The inauguration on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, marks the 24th housing estate delivered by the Sanwo-Olu administration in the past six years.

Speaking at the event, the governor said 20 per cent of the housing units would be allocated to members of the Medical Guild, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (Lagos State Chapter), and civil servants, in recognition of their vital role in society.

Situated on 18.9 hectares of land, the Ajara Housing Scheme comprises Phase I and II.

The completed Phase I consists of 35 blocks of 12-unit residential buildings, offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom semi-furnished apartments. Each unit comes with standard facilities such as kitchens, cabinets, and light fixtures.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the estate.

“This event marks the opening of the 24th housing estate brought to life by our administration—a major milestone on our path to creating a Greater Lagos,” the governor said.

Highlighting the broader vision, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reducing the housing deficit and improving quality of life across the state.

“It fills me with great joy to see our vision coming to life, a Lagos where people live in dignity, work productively, and contribute to a 21st-century economy that benefits everyone.

“Around the globe, when citizens have dependable access to food, shelter, healthcare, education, and security, communities flourish,” he said.

He noted that the project created over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs during construction, with more opportunities expected in facility management and estate services.

Although the project was initiated by the previous administration, the governor said his government had revitalised the project, aligning it with the broader development goals of the state, particularly the ongoing transformation along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway.

The governor also praised the people of Badagry for their support, saying the area has benefited significantly from targeted infrastructure investments including roads, schools, and health facilities, helping to position the historic town as a growing hub for eco-tourism and commerce.

“In the past six years, we have successfully rolled out 23 housing estates, creating over 10,000 homes for people across all income levels: low, middle, and high throughout the five divisions of Lagos.

“As we near the end of this administration, our focus remains on inclusive development that goes beyond the city centre,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, described the project as both a “celebration of progress and a promise for the future.”

He commended development partners, contractors, and the host community for their support, adding, “Let us celebrate not only a new housing estate but the opportunities it will bring, the lives it will touch, and the happier future it represents for generations to come.”