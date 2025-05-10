By Chukwuma Umeorah

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Commissioner of Police Jimoh Moshood, president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors Mr Eze Anaba, and other dignitaries on Saturday witnessed the groundbreaking of the Lagos Nigeria Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS).

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has about 810 worship centres across Nigeria, with nearly 233,000 members, has its headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It came to Nigeria in 1978 and has maintained a steady growth in membership.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which was held at the premises where the temple will be built on Rumens Street by Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, had a legion of Church members in attendance.

The groundbreaking signifies the commencement of construction work on the Lagos temple, marking a significant milestone in the church’s mission to bring sacred worship closer to its members in Nigeria and across West Africa.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Elder Alfred Kyungu, President of the Africa West Area Presidency of the Church, who offered the groundbreaking prayer, emphasised the temple’s role as a “house of the Lord” for sacred ordinances and covenants.

He said, “The temple is a sacred place where members are going to perform sacred ordinances and make covenants.”

He noted that the temple will serve as a place for members to perform eternal family sealings and other ordinances not conducted in regular chapels.

“Unlike chapels, which host Sunday worship, sacrament services, and community activities, temples are dedicated to specific religious rites. An open house will invite the public to tour the temple before its dedication, after which only worthy church members may enter,” he explained.

Elder Kyungu highlighted the temple’s potential to strengthen faith and contribute to nation-building by fostering closer connections to Jesus Christ and encouraging disciples to live by divine commandments.

“Our faith increases our knowledge about God and draws us closer to him. It makes us better men and women in society, and this is one way to develop a better nation,” he said.

The groundbreaking of the temple in Lagos marks the second such event in Nigeria after a similar ceremony was held in Aba, Abia State, over two decades ago.

Recounting that moment, Sunday Oyedeji, Lagos Egbeda Stake President, said, “About 23 years ago, similar events happened in the city of Aba in Abia State, Nigeria. I was there as a young missionary.”

Quoting President Russell M. Nelson, the global head of the Church, Oyedeji listed 15 spiritual benefits of temple worship, including receiving miracles, personal revelation, and a stronger connection to Jesus Christ.

“These are promises of the prophet of God on the earth, and I testify that Jesus is the Christ, and that the temple is the house of the Lord,” he said.

The Lagos temple is part of the church’s global network of 382 temples, either operating, under construction, or announced, reflecting the church’s commitment to bringing sacred worship places closer to its members.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Christian Religion, Very Rev. Bukola Adeleke, who represented Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the Church for its commitment to spiritual development, expressing confidence in the successful completion of the project.

“This foundation is built on solid rock, and we believe God will see it through to completion. The Church has been a vessel for spreading the Gospel and winning souls, and we encourage them to continue in this divine mission,” he said.

Adeleke added that the state government is pleased to support such initiatives, saying the governor sent him to the event to show solidarity and to celebrate with the Church.

Other dignitaries who attended the event are Lagos State Commissioner of Information Mr Gbenga Omotosho; CSP Ezekiel Ugbotor of the Police Chaplaincy, who represented the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr Jimoh Moshood; Dr Tunde Akanni, professor of journalism, Lagos State University; and Dr Reuben Abati, presenter, Arise News TV).

Others are Mr Iheanacho Nwosu, Editor, Daily Sun; Mr Festus Eriye, Weekend Editor, The Nation; and Dr Adekunle Hassan, Chairman, Eye Foundation.

The Lagos, Nigeria, temple will be built on 2.7 acres of land. The plan is for a building of approximately 19,800 square feet, with an arrival centre and patron housing, the statement said.

While announcing the Lagos, Nigeria, Temple in 2018, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ruxell M. Nelson, said, “Our message to the world is simple and sincere: we invite all of God’s children on both sides of the veil to come unto their Saviour, receive the blessings of the holy temple, have enduring joy, and qualify for eternal life.”

Construction of the Lagos temple will commence immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony.

The church’s first temple in Nigeria was dedicated in 2005 in Aba, Abia State.