From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Police have again outlawed all forms of Durbar display and entertainment during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) celebrations in Kano State.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano State, Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed that the ban on all forms of Durbar was still in force and would be strictly enforced during the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

He explained that, though the threats which initially necessitated the ban on Durbar have been put to serious checks, they are still potent.

“This decision is made after consultations with relevant security stakeholders following intelligence reports indicating plans by recruited miscreants and their sponsors to use Durbar to undermine security and public order in the state, as recorded during Eid-el-Fitr Sallah,” the statement added.

The police enjoined all worshippers to adhere strictly to the following security measures throughout the period of the celebrations.

Among the measures are to desist from horse or animal riding of any kind (Kilisa), to desist from car racing, to desist from reckless and dangerous driving, and to desist from unlawful possession or reckless display of firearms or weapons.

Also banned is the carrying of any unnecessary or dangerous objects that may trigger suspicion or apprehension, while urging parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against being used by subversive elements.

“The police and other security agencies are determined and ready to enforce the law to the letter. Members of the public are warned to desist from any act or conduct that may likely cause a breach of the peace or breakdown of law and order,” the statement added.

However, the ban on Durbar comes barely two days after the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, directed district and ward heads in his emirate to report to his palace on Thursday for the Durbar celebrations.

The memo, which also urged similar preparations in the other emirates in the state, requested them to come along with their traditional attires for the Durbar celebrations.

The memo, dated May 30, 2025, was signed by the Secretary of the Kano Emirate Council, Abba Yusuf.

It could be recalled that the failure of Emir Sanusi to adhere to a similar ban during the previous Sallah celebrations led to his invitation to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, before it was relaxed following the intervention of some highly placed Nigerians.