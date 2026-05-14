Rivers: Youth mob attack teachers over student discipline

14 May 2026 3:58 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
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Enugu State

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Teachers and staff of Community Secondary School, Odagwa, in Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State, were reportedly attacked and beaten by youths from the community, leaving several injured and others missing.

Some reports regarding the incident claimed that the crisis began after a teacher attempted to discipline two SS3 students, who were allegedly disrupting classes with loud music (MP3) during school hours.

According to a community source who craved anonymity, in the process, the teacher was reportedly assaulted, after which some youths allegedly invaded the school premises, throwing the environment into chaos and violence.

The reports further stated that staff members of the school were allegedly beaten and forced to flee into nearby bushes for safety, while roads leading out of the school were blocked.

Several staff members were said to have sustained injuries, while concerns remain over the whereabouts and safety of some personnel.

Meanwhile, a disturbing video trending online has sparked serious concern with growing calls on the Rivers State Government, security agencies, and education authorities to immediately investigate the incident.

An emotional claim shared alongside the video by a Facebook user, David C. Oguzie, said: “Just look at what a newly transferred English teacher has done to my younger sister because of what she didn’t even know; but (he) even let people who committed the offence to go free.

“This happened at Community Secondary School Odagwa, Etche L.G.A. Please, government should do something about it because, if anything happens to her, hmm.”

The video and the accompanying allegations have generated widespread reactions online, with many residents expressing concern over the situation.

Voices heard in the background of the video, reportedly spoken in the Etche language, suggest growing anxiety and outrage among members of the community.

However, concerned citizens have called on relevant authorities to act swiftly in order to maintain public confidence, and prevent any escalation of tension within the school and the wider community.

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