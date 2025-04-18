Ejike George, a former Chief Magistrate in Rivers State, has revealed why he resigned rather than take orders from the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.).

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, George justified his resignation, saying he was not trained to take instructions from a military adminstrator.

“I am simply saying that I cannot take instructions from a military administrator. I cannot,” he stated.

The former magistrates faulted President Bola Tinubu’s decision to suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara, noting that there was no crisis in Rivers State to have warranted the move.

“It is not fair to the people of Rivers State,” George added.

“My reason for resignation is simply because I cannot adapt to the military style of adjudication that would be introduced by the reason of the sole administrator.

“As a magistrate, our courts are courts of summary jurisdiction. Our proceedings are not guided by the constitution of this country. That being the case, it means that I would take directives from my employer, who is the Chief Judge of Rivers State.

“We, in turn, take some level of directive from the governor; that would have been the elected governor who had acted as the chief security officer of the state.

“I am simply saying that I cannot take instructions from a military administrator. I cannot. In the entire 16 years that I served with the Rivers State Judiciary, I have taken instructions from civilian administrators.

“I do not know how I am going to adapt and now begin to take instructions from a military administrator. I find it very strange.

“The judiciary did not take us to any previous training on how to work with military administrators. Until that is done, I don’t know how even my colleagues would cope.

“So, for me, unfortunately, I am not the type that would keep my mouth shut. So, I decided to throw in the towel and go home and look for something else to do,” he stated.

George also criticised the Rivers State Judicial Commission for claiming that he was due for voluntary retirement and did not resign.

“I never faced any panel for any misconduct,” he said, challenging the commission to publish the report of any misconduct against him.