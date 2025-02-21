The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has condemned the recent wave of unnecessary protests at Ogale Shell Manifold. According to CP Adepoju, protesters must inform the police before taking to the streets, allowing the authorities to assess the reasons behind the protest and determine the best course of action.

CP Adepoju advised protesters to engage directly with the organisations involved rather than resorting to demonstrations. He emphasised that if the issue is negotiable, the people should engage directly with the organisations involved instead of taking to the streets.

In a meeting with traditional rulers in Eleme, CP Adepoju urged them to collaborate with the police to reduce crime and criminal activities to the barest minimum in Eleme Kingdom.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday at the police headquarters in Port Harcourt, was attended by prominent figures, including the Oneh Eh Nchia X, His Royal Highness King Dr. Appolus Chu, and the Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon. Brain Gokpa.