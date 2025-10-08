From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has said that the people of Rivers State were the casualty in the Emergency Rule imposed by President Bola Tinubu in the state earlier in the year.

Dagogo, who was also a former governorship aspirant, in the 2023 polls, stated that developmental projects in the state were allegedly stagnated for the six months the Emergency Rule lasted.

President Tinubu had in March declared Emergency Rule in Rivers State and suspended the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the deputy governor, Ngozi Odu and the state House of Assembly for six months, as a result of the political crisis in the state.

However, Fubara and other elected public officials in the state returned to office, last month following the expiration of the Emergency Rule.

Nevertheless, the former lawmaker, who had gone to court to challenge the declaration of Emergency Rule in the state, maintained that though democratic governance has been restored in the state, the legality of the President’s action still have to be determined.

Dagogo, speaking through his counsel, Babafemi Adegbite, told journalists in Abuja, noted that governance and development were allegedly paralyzed in Rivers State, while the Emergency Rule lasted.

According to him “we know and still believe that the President did not have the power to do what he did..Proceeding with this suit even after the suspension has been lifted is not an academic exercise. We seek judicial clarification for the sake of posterity and are prepared to go as far as the Supreme Court, God willing.”

“For the six months that the emergency rule lasted, Rivers State and its people were the casualties. Governance was stalled, development stagnated, and the state suffered despite the enormous resources available.”