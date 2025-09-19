Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has harped on the importance of peace, no matter the cost, after his return to the state on Friday.

Fubara, who was given a heroic welcome at the Port Harcourt International Airport after the expiration of the six-month emergency rule, addressed Rivers residents in a broadcast on Friday evening.

He disclosed that he decided against contesting the presidential declaration because of his conviction that no sacrifice was too great for peace in Rivers State.

“The President graciously brokered peace during this period, and we all accepted it, though not without the hard lessons learnt during the emergency rule,” he stated.

Speaking further, the governor added that leaders are now expected to set aside personal interests and pursue the common good.

Fubara further expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, calling his decision a “fatherly intervention” that restored full democratic governance to Rivers State.

He added that “the costly peace is cheaper than the cheapest war,” emphasising the need to build a more prosperous state.