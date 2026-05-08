Reps move to strengthen drugs and alcohol

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives is proposing a legislation to strengthen the control of drugs and alcohol in the country, so as to check abuse.

Therefore, the House has introduced a bill to create a comprehensive framework for alcohol control and drug control and strengthen public health governance and industry regulation.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Control, Regulation and Reduction of Alcohol-Related Harm in Nigeria” is sponsored by the Chairman , Adhoc Committee on on Drug Trafficking, Tobacco, and Alcohol Abuse, Oluwatimehin Adelegbe,.

The objective of the bill, which has already scaled through first reading is to

regulate the production, importation, distribution, marketing, and consumption of alcohol, and prioritize the protection of minors and public health.

Adelegbe stated that the proposed legislation represents a bold legislative response to the growing public health, social, and economic challenges associated with alcohol misuse across the country.

According to him, “This Bill is not about prohibition—it is about protection, responsibility, and national development. Nigeria must adopt a modern, evidence-based framework that safeguards our youth while ensuring accountability within the alcohol industry.”

He explained that the bill, if passed into law will establish a national alcohol control framework, introduce regulations on marketing and access, especially for minors, strengthen public awareness and harm-reduction strategies, promote data-driven policy and enforcement mechanisms and align Nigeria with international public health standards.

The lawmaker noted that the bill presents a unique opportunity for industry leaders to contribute to shaping balanced and sustainable regulations,

as well as partner with government on harm reduction and consumer protection

Adelegbe, while calling on Non Governmental Organization ( NGOs)

development partners, and international organizations to participate in the legislative process, noted that the proposed legislation is a critical milestone in Nigeria’s public health and policy reform landscape.