Reps move to strengthen drugs and alcohol

08 May 2026 11:21 am WAT

danivert By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Reps
Enugu State

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives is proposing a legislation to strengthen the control  of drugs and alcohol in the country, so as to  check abuse.

Therefore, the House has introduced a bill to create a comprehensive  framework for alcohol control and drug  control  and strengthen  public health governance and industry regulation.

The proposed legislation, titled  “A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Control, Regulation and Reduction of Alcohol-Related Harm in Nigeria” is sponsored by  the Chairman , Adhoc Committee on on Drug Trafficking, Tobacco, and Alcohol Abuse, Oluwatimehin Adelegbe,.

The objective of the bill, which has already scaled through first reading is to
regulate the production, importation, distribution, marketing, and consumption of alcohol, and  prioritize  the protection of minors and public health.

Adelegbe stated that the proposed legislation  represents a bold legislative response to the growing public health, social, and economic challenges associated with alcohol misuse across the country.

According  to him, “This Bill is not about prohibition—it is about protection, responsibility, and national development. Nigeria must adopt a modern, evidence-based framework that safeguards our youth while ensuring accountability within the alcohol industry.”

He explained that the bill, if passed into law  will establish a national alcohol control framework, introduce regulations on marketing and access, especially for minors, strengthen public awareness and harm-reduction strategies, promote data-driven policy and enforcement mechanisms and align Nigeria with international public health standards.

The lawmaker noted that the bill  presents  a unique opportunity for industry leaders to contribute to shaping balanced and sustainable regulations,
as well  as  partner with government on harm reduction and consumer protection

Adelegbe, while  calling on Non Governmental Organization ( NGOs)
development partners, and international organizations to participate in the  legislative process, noted that the proposed legislation  is a critical milestone in Nigeria’s public health and policy reform landscape.

 

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News