Rep calls for rescue operation of 42 abducted Borno schoolchildren

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
A House of Representatives member representing Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency of Borno State, Hon. Usman Midala Balami, has called for decisive action by the Federal Government and the military to rescue 42 schoolchildren abducted by Boko Haram from a public school in the state.
Balami made the call in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri shortly after presenting a Motion of Urgent Public Importance on the floor of the House.
He maintained that concerted effort and coordinated action are required to free the 42 schoolchildren and students from terrorists’ captivity since last month.
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The students were kidnapped at Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary schools in Askira-Uba Local Government in the southern part of Borno on May 15 by suspected Boko Haram.
“I call on and urge the Federal Government and all relevant security agencies to take immediate and decisive action to rescue the 42 abducted pupils from Mussa Ward, Askira-Uba Local Government, as well as all other persons currently held in captivity, and reunite them with their families,” Hon. Balami declared.
He also urged the governments to expand and strengthen school protection initiatives to encourage student attendance in schools.
He warned that frequent attacks and the abduction of schoolchildren and students can affect access to education. He maintained that increasing attacks by armed groups can also heighten fears among the people.