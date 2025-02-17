By Seyi Babalola

Ned Nwoko, a prominent wealthy politician and the husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has spoken out about allegations of having a child with actress Chika Ike.

Recall that rumours of Ned Nwoko having extramarital affairs with Chika Ike have been spreading online.

Following the claims, a thorough check indicated that Regina Daniels deactivated her Instagram accounts.

The unconfirmed reports aroused indignation online, attracting the attention of social media users, including Nollywood star Yul Edochie.

However, Ned Nwoko took to Instagram to deny that he got Chika Ike pregnant, let alone had a child with her.

He also maintained that allegations alleging he discussed musician 2Baba and his polygamous lifestyle were untrue.

The statement reads, “OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS. Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumours alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him.

“We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation.”

“Similarly, reports claiming he made statements about Tuface and polygamy are completely untrue. As a public figure and with his wife also being an actress, it is not unusual for bloggers seeking attention to fabricate such stories.

“However, Senator Nwoko is currently on a national assignment, focused on delivering on his political mandate, and has no time for distractions.”

“This office remains available to journalists for verification of information, and we remind media practitioners of the consequences of spreading fake news.

“The public is advised to disregard these rumours and rely only on official statements from his office.”