By Seyi Babalola

Oladotun Alade, often known as Dotman, a Nigerian artist and rapper, has stated that he regrets ever moving from his home country to the United States.

The Star Life crooner confessed that he has been battling in silence since moving overseas.

He confessed that he hadn’t seen his children in two years and wished he had never moved.

“Today, I regret ever deciding to leave Nigeria and move to the US. I have been struggling so much in silence. [I] haven’t seen my kids for about two years now,” a post on his Instagram page read in part.

The number of Nigerian celebrities moving abroad has significantly increased within the past decade.

Notable figures such as Eldee, Dr. Sid, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Tacha, Uche Jombo, Emeka Ike, and many others have relocated from the country.