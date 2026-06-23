Reconnect Dynamics Group gives senior citizens their moment

By Ngozi Nwoke

The hall at the Reconnect Dynamics Group buzzed with a different kind of energy when it held its maiden fashion show for senior citizens in Lagos recently.

The group, being a social and wellness initiative founded for senior citizens, organised a fashion show that turned the runway into a celebration of life for retirees.

Members who had spent decades in courtrooms, hospitals, studios, and boardrooms stepped out as models, dazzling in vibrant colours of aso-oke, lace, Ankara, and chiffon. Gold, royal blue, coral, emerald, and fuchsia lit up the stage as they walked with confidence, smiles, and the kind of poise that only years of living can give.

The music was louder, the colours were brighter, and the stars were in their 60s and above.

Elizabeth Adebola Adedeji, founder of the group, explained why the group was born in the first place.

“I noticed that when retirees of 60 years and above stop working, they become bored. This sedentary life has health implications on them. It is at that age that all the life experiences they have become very useful. At that age, they have to give back to themselves for all the toiling and working in their various sectors.

“A lot of them lose their spouses and become lonely at this age. This loneliness turns into psychological issues over time. You see them develop depression, dementia and other mental illnesses. Another contributing factor is the type of children they have. Their children could be so tied with their work and other life demands and don’t create time to spend with their aged parents.

“This may not be intentional of them to abandon their parents, but society and life in itself are demanding. Instead of these aged people to remain unhappy and lonely, I thought of the initiative to form this group.

“The spice of life is being happy. I have lots of medical doctors who have referred their aged patients to this group because they found out that there is nothing medically wrong with the patients, and all they needed was rejuvenating social activities. Here, we have different professionals. We have people from the upper, middle, and average class. We are very exposed and knowledgeable.

“We have Human Resource Consultants, medical doctors, architects, judges, engineers, captains of industries, and so on. They don’t attend the Reconnect Group once. They attend all the activities and participate in all the events. They come and see how excited and vibrant the group is, and they recommend it to their friends. We go on vacations, beach hangouts, picnics, and adventures. I started with only six members, and today, to God be the glory, we are about 65 in number. The group was organically grown.

“The vision is to take them back to their youthful exuberance. That was why we organised the fashion show for the senior citizens to showcase their modelling skills, and it was really helpful and interesting.”

The runway became a time machine, as oldies tracks from King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, and Christie Essien-Igbokwe were played for the senior citizens who danced, swayed, and walked like they owned the world.

There was food and drinks in abundance: trays of jollof rice, fried chicken, puff-puff, small chops, and chilled drinks kept guests refreshed.

Abayomi Ogunbekun, one of the trustees of Reconnect Group and a medical practitioner, mounted the runway himself. “The fashion show gives us a nostalgic feeling of how we used to do it in our time. I am above 60, and the feeling is amazing to be among the models on the runway. I feel rejuvenated. Age is just a number. In Reconnect Group, we enjoy ourselves to the fullest. Medically, it’s not safe to stay at home without reconnecting with friends and family or engaging in fun activities. That is the root cause of dementia and other mental illnesses.

“You have to exercise in dance and other aerobics. This is the first time we have had the fashion show, and we look forward to it next year in a bigger way. We have aged people who attend from far and wide. It’s been a helpful group.”

For Adejumoke Odulaja, the show was more than clothes and catwalk. “Age is just a number. You are how you feel. You can be 60 and feel 30. Having this fashion show for senior citizens is a wonderful thought. It’s not only about wearing clothes and walking on the runway, it has a huge impact on our mental health. It helps us relive our lives. It reminds us of how we were when we were much younger.

“A lot is going on in society today, and if we don’t engage in fun activities that would keep you excited, we might go into depression. At this age, a lot of things can quickly go wrong with the health. We travel, go on fun activities, just to be happy. We take good care of ourselves. Our well-being is a priority to us.

“The Reconnect Group is a place to be for all senior citizens. We have lots of good plans for all members. I have told my friends not to hesitate and join the group quickly. As we do all these, we also make positive impacts on the less privileged people. We empower widows and children. We also organise free medical outreaches.”

The creative energy was unmistakable. Gboyega Ogunojemite, a retiree and graphics consultant, embraced the idea from the first announcement. “I have been in the creative industry for a long time. I design, paint, and create. So, anything on showcasing creativity is something I’m fascinated with.

“Coming to participate in the Reconnect Dynamics Group for senior citizens is something I love so much. When the suggestion came out to have the fashion show, we all embraced the idea, and I’m glad to be among the runway models.”

Deaconess Mary Yarhare, co-founder and a creative arts person herself, beamed as she stepped off the runway. “As a creative arts person, I’m used to activities like this, and it’s significant for me at my age. The most important thing is that we love all the clothes we wore for the runway. We looked good and beautiful.

“Fashion for me is wearing decent clothes that cover all the parts of the body and still look elegant. That’s what I do. For my age, I have defined what fashion means. There are no age limitations to fashion.

“The group has been amazing. We do lots of programmes. The experience has been phenomenal. Lots of women of 50 and above have revitalised because of the group, and we feel fulfilled for that.”

By the time the last model took her final bow, the message was clear: ageing is not the end of colour, creativity, or confidence.

They reminded the members that age doesn’t limit the spice of life.