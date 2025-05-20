From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Hundreds of women from Nissi, Kapam and Rido communities staged a protest yesterday at the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), decrying alleged release of harmful chemicals that severely impacted their health, environment and livelihoods.

The protest began as early as 6am with demonstrators accusing the company of emitting a toxic substance in August 2024.

According to the protesters, the incident led to widespread illness, crop failure and death of livestock in the affected communities.

The women’s leader from Nissi, Mrs. Juliana Abrak, said the aftermath of the emission rendered farming nearly impossible leaving families without food and forcing many to seek sustenance elsewhere.

“We are suffering. There is no food, and we have to go elsewhere in search of something to eat. We have fertile land, but we are too afraid to farm,” she lamented.

The women also criticised the company for ignoring their presence despite arriving at the refinery gate as early as 5am to demand answers and engagement.

Mrs. Kelita Yaguda, a resident of Kapam, recounted receiving only paracetamol and ulcer medication during a brief hospital visit organised by the company.

“They promised to treat us for a week but only attended to a few people for two days. No medical tests were done,” she alleged.

She noted that over 500 people have been affected but less than 50 received any form of assistance. She also highlighted rising food insecurity, with some children resorting to theft out of hunger.

Mrs. Lydia Moses, another community leader from Kapam, expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises of compensation.

She said KRPC officials had claimed that support would come from Abuja following a December 2024 damage assessment.

“They promised a response within two weeks. It’s now May, and nothing has been done. Our crops have failed, our livestock have died, and some women have even suffered miscarriages,” she stated.

The women demanded immediate intervention from the KRPC and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to address the health crisis and provide compensation to affected families.

As of the time of this report, the KRPC officials had not issued any official statement or response regarding the protest.