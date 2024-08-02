Protest: Eno to reward youths monthly for peaceful ambience in A/ Ibom .

NationalNews

Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno
Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has commended  youths in  the State for not participating  in  the nationwide protest and sustain the peaceful ambience of the state throughout the first day of the protest. 
Speaking at Government  House, Uyo  during the  monthly Covenant Service tagged ” But They Shall No Further”  governor Umo Eno promised to reciprocate such gesture by the youth through monthly welfare programme.
Eno who did not disclose details of the monthly welfare explained that the package will cover about 5000 youths and appreciated them  for
 resisting the temptation to join in the protest.
He said Akwa Ibom youths have averted the much anticipated violent outcomes as reported in  other states  and urged them to maintain such disposition throughout the ten days the protest will last.
Eno  assured  youths  that the planned social programme will be unveiled and launched in October 2024 adding that it will accommodate  unemployed youths  across all local government areas in the state.
“Let me start by thanking Akwa Ibom youths. They have done extremely well. Let these words get to them that I am very proud of them. I am proud of them for keeping Akwa Ibom safe. We celebrate all of our youths wherever they are. They did not protest, not because the Police stopped them, but God spoke to them.
“I am extremely grateful to our youths for understanding that we can dialogue and get all what we want, and that we can work together as a people.
“We will launch a programme that will support about 5000 youths in Akwa Ibom State monthly.
” It will go round across the entire local government areas. We should be able to support youths that are not employed to have something that will help them, because they have made us proud. This State has always been the home of peace, and you have kept it so. I am proud of you”
