By Seyi Babalola

Nigeria finished first in Group B of the current Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after the first round of matches.

This comes after Algeria’s close 1-0 victory over Botswana on Sunday.

Ghoutia Karchouni’s goal in the tenth minute secured the victory for the North Africans.

Algeria will face Tunisia in their second group encounter on July 10.

A dominating Super Falcons team trounced Tunisia 3-0 earlier on Sunday.

The nine-time champs’ scorers were Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide, and Chiwendu Ihezuo.

These results give the Falcons three points, although they have a better goal differential than Algeria.

Botswana ranks third, with Tunisia at the bottom.