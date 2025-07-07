A South-West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has urged Nigerians to reject any political party or candidate that failed to fulfill their electoral promises made during the 2023 electioneering campaigns.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ajadi charged the electorate to critically assess the track records of parties and their candidates in the run-up to the 2027 polls, using their performance over the past two years as a yardstick.

He lamented that while politicians made grand promises during the 2023 campaigns, the lived reality of many Nigerians today reflects worsening hardship and unfulfilled commitments—especially from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Political parties and politicians promised better life for Nigerians, but they have made them worse in the last two years,” Ajadi said. “The ruling APC at the centre raised the hope of Nigerians through its Renewed Hope Agenda, but people are living hopeless lives because of the downfall of the economy.”

According to him, many Nigerians are now living like beggars, struggling daily under the weight of economic hardship.

He singled out the promise of nationwide stable electricity as one of the unfulfilled pledges, noting that millions still live in darkness despite government assurances.

Ajadi also criticised the fuel subsidy removal policy, which he said was implemented without adequate palliatives, making petroleum products unaffordable for the average Nigerian.

“The removal of subsidy without provision of alternative palliatives and relief materials has made the petroleum products’ prices beyond the reach of an average Nigerian,” he stated. “The multiplier effects of this have worsened inflation and further devalued the naira.”

He described the current state of the naira as shameful, especially when compared to the CFA franc used in neighbouring West African countries, and called on the government to take urgent steps to revive the economy and stabilise the national currency.

Ajadi urged Nigerians to take their destiny into their own hands by holding political parties accountable in the 2027 elections.

“As we are getting set for the 2027 general election, I urge the electorate to review the performances of the political parties and politicians, looking at how far they have fulfilled their promises before casting their votes,” Ambassador Ajadi concluded.