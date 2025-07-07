By Seyi Babalola

The suspended lawmaker from Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has announced that she will resume her legislative responsibilities in the red chamber on Tuesday.

Natasha made the disclosure while addressing ecstatic supporters in a viral video.

The lawmaker expressed appreciation for their unwavering support.

“I thank you for your support. I am glad we are victorious today. We shall resume in the Senate on Tuesday by the grace of God,” she said.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja last Friday ruled that her six-month suspension from the Senate was excessive, unconstitutional, and a violation of the rights of her constituents.

The court ordered her immediate reinstatement.