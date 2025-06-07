The Governor of Benue, Hyacinth Alia, has accused politicians in the state of sponsoring the violent attacks plaguing several communities.

In an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Alia disclosed that an interim report of a judicial panel he set up revealed that the attacks, which have resulted in the deaths of hundreds, are being orchestrated by politicians.

He added that he would take decisive action immediately after the panel’s full report is presented next week.

According to Alia, the attacks go beyond just herder-farmer clashes as the state is being besieged by bandits.

“We set up a judicial panel to sort out for us why we kept having attacks from within and from without, and we have received an interim report.

“Between Tuesday and Wednesday next week, I am going to get a full report from the panel.

“It is very unsettling because some politicians who are very functional, and are in the national assembly, and are in Abuja, are the architects and arrowheads of not just instigating but harbouring and keeping these people; keeping them in the bushes and taking care of all their bills and buying all the gadgets for them.

“This is extremely unacceptable. If they do not like the lives of the people and are fighting for their own political position, I think I am serving the interest of the common masses, and it is my right to protect them.