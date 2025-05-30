By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command has sent three suspected kidnappers to hell at the Ughelli area of the the state.

The suspects were shot dead during exchange of gun firing between them and operatives of the CP- Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) of the command established and deployed by CP Olufemi Abaniwonda to Ughelli axis.

According to Delta state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, “On May 27,2025, while conducting a covert surveillance patrol along Ughelli – Patani road, operatives of CP – Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) led by the commander ,ASP Robinson Julius, flagged down an approaching shuttle bus by Ewhereni Junction. Upon sighting the operatives, the occupants of the said vehicle opened fire in a bid to escape, leading to a intense exchange of gun duel. During the gun duel, three of the suspects, sustained serious gunshot injuries,while others escaped. The injured suspects were taken to the hospital,where they died while receiving treatment. One AK-47 rifle, loaded with 18 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them.

“In a separate operation, on May 25, 2025, at about 8:45 am , acting on credible intelligence relating to a syndicate that specialised in robbing unsuspecting victims of their motorcycles and other valuables within Asaba/Okpanam/Ibusa/Ogwashi-Uku and their environs, in a sting operation, operatives of CP-SAT led by ASP Julius Robinson, trailed and arrested one Ifeanyi Okolie ( aka “BLACK JESUS”)38, a native of Nsukwa community in Aniocha South LGA of the state but resident at Okpanam area of Asaba. Upon interrogation, he led operatives to a bush opposite Okpanam City Gate, where three locally made guns and four live cartridges were recovered, alongside a suspected stolen Q-LINK motorcycle. The operatives later arrested three other suspects connected to the case.

These include the following: Ogochukwu Emmanuel,33, of Isu community in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi state, but resident at Okpanam area of Asaba, Joseph Egwu, 44, of Ndibe community in Afikpo LGA of Ebonyi state, but resident at Okwe area of Asaba, and one Yakubu Yusuf,28, of Audu Bako village in Nasarawa LGA of Kano State, but resident at Abraka Market Area of Asaba, identified as the receiver of the stolen items. The team also recovered a Beretta pistol loaded with five rounds of live ammunition in the residence of one Nino in Ibusa, now at large. Investigation is ongoing.

“The command recorded these notable breakthroughs in the ongoing campaign against violent crime.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, commended the CP-SAT, led by ASP Robinson for their exemplary professionalism and dedication in executing the recent operations. He remarked that these significant successes demonstrate the command’s resolute commitment to dismantling criminal networks and enhancing the safety and security of all residents across the state. The CP further assured the public of the Command’s unwavering vigilance and urged citizens to collaborate by promptly reporting any suspicious activities through the nearest police station or the Command”.