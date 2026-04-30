Police reforms: IGP Disu targets misconduct, restructures oversight system

By Seyi Babalola

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has introduced a series of reforms within the Nigeria Police Force aimed at strengthening accountability, improving oversight, and addressing longstanding issues of misconduct.

Since assuming office on February 24, 2026, Disu has focused on restructuring internal monitoring mechanisms, including the Complaint Response Unit and the Independent X-Squad, with a mandate to investigate cases of misconduct.

The reforms also place greater responsibility on Commissioners of Police for the actions of officers under their command.

As part of the changes, police authorities say efforts are underway to address delays and irregularities in the handling of criminal cases.

The police leadership has also reiterated directives against unauthorised checkpoints, a practice often linked to public complaints of extortion.

In addition, the current administration has introduced new guidelines aimed at limiting interference in investigations by senior officers.

The measures are designed to ensure that cases proceed through established legal channels without undue influence.

On personnel matters, the police have carried out promotions affecting over 33,000 officers, alongside ongoing discussions around welfare, including housing and pensions.

Disu has also made changes in key appointments. On March 8, 2026, DCP Anthony Okon Placid was named Force Public Relations Officer, a move authorities say is part of efforts to align roles with rank and experience.

Earlier, on March 12, 2026, the police held a ceremonial pull-out parade for former Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun, marking a departure from previous transitions.

The reforms form part of broader efforts by the police leadership to improve operations, strengthen internal discipline, and rebuild public confidence in the force.