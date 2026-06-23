Police intercept 174 rounds of AK-47 ammo, arrest suspect in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has recovered 174 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 live ammunition and arrested one suspect, Abubakar Abdullahi, during a routine patrol along the Toto–Abaji Road.

The command spokesman, SP Ramhan Nansel disclosed this in a Tuesday statement.

According to the statement, operatives attached to the Toto Division were on routine patrol on Sunday, June 22, when they accosted the suspect with the large cache of ammunition.

The statement reads, “A thorough search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of one hundred and seventy-four (174) rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 live ammunition concealed in his possession.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect could not provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the source, ownership, or intended destination of the ammunition.

The command spokesman said the suspect is currently in police custody, while intensive investigation is ongoing to uncover the criminal network behind the illegal movement of the ammunition and apprehend all persons connected to the crime.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to combating all forms of criminality, particularly the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition, which remain a major driver of violent crimes and insecurity.

The CP warned criminals to immediately renounce their activities or face the full weight of the law.

He emphasized that the command has intensified intelligence-led policing, surveillance operations, and strategic deployments across the state for the security and well-being of all residents.