From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Three individuals, including a Police Inspector identified as Innocent Ishaku, were apprehended in Makurdi, Benue State, for allegedly vandalising electricity cables in the Demekpe area on Tuesday, June 10, at approximately 4:00 AM. The suspects were caught by community vigilantes, according to a local resident.

Ishaku was detained on the spot, while his two accomplices, named Isa and Mohammed—both reportedly well-known in the community and residing in the compound of a car dealer, Alhaji Dash—initially fled but were later arrested after Ishaku disclosed their identities.

In a viral Facebook video, Ishaku admitted to working in Benue State for 10 years after a transfer from Abuja and confessed to multiple cable thefts in the Wadata area.

Items recovered included electrical cables, F connectors, and a police identity card (ID number 309976) bearing Ishaku’s name and photograph. The suspects were handed over to the D Division Police Station in Makurdi.

Dr Adakole Elijah, Head of Corporate Services at Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) Makurdi, confirmed the incident. The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, stated she was unaware of the report at the time of filing but promised to verify details and follow up.