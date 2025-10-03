From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has commenced enforcement of the vehicle tinted glass permit regulations, with effect from October 2, 2025.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, explained that the enforcement aims to enhance public safety and security and urged all vehicle owners to comply.

The statement said that, “Vehicle owners are strongly advised to visit www.possap.gov.ng to apply and obtain their Tinted Glass Permit in compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Bello Shehu, in a meeting with DPOs and HODs, cautioned officers against any forms of extortion, incivility to members of the public, harassment, and intimidation during the enforcement exercise.

“He further emphasised the importance of professionalism during the enforcement exercise, as any officer found engaging in any form of unprofessionalism will be dealt with accordingly.

“Members of the public are advised to cooperate with officers and to report any uncivil behaviour to the command.

“We assure the public of our commitment to maintaining law and order while ensuring the safety and security of all citizens,” the statement said.