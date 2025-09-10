From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Police Command have arrested three suspects linked to an armed robbery operation that occurred in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa , Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested on September 6th.

The statement added that their arrest followed a sustained surveillance operation by the police in collaboration with the local vigilance groups

The police listed the suspects to include Ismail Imran, aged 20 Abdulaziz Yahaya, aged 31; and Musa Ibrahim Isah, aged 29 while remarking that all of them were residents of Rigasa Quarters in Kaduna State.

“During the operations, a 2014 model Toyota Corolla S (Registration No. KWL-78 DN, blue in color with a broken windscreen) was recovered.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen during an armed robbery attack on 5th September 2025, at approximately 02:00am, at Durumi, Abuja” said the statement.

“The vehicle’s owner has confirmed that the suspects attacked his family, critically injured one and made away with the vehicle” the statement added. .

The suspects were cooperating with the investigation and will be charged to court, the police said adding that the State Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori had commended the operatives for their swift response and professionalism.