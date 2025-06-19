By John Ogunsemore

A serial convict, Philip Ojedayo has been arrested by the police in Lagos for stealing an iron rod used to fence a park in Ojota area of the state.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The RRS said Ojedayo, 27, was caught on Tuesday.

It added that the suspect had been in and out of prison three times before the latest incident.

The post reads, “Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) team on night patrol of Ojota and Ketu arrested a suspected vandal, Philip Ojedayo, 27 years old.

“He was carrying an iron rod used to fence a park.

“Ojedayo is an ex-convict. He has been in and out of Kirikiri Correctional Centre, three times.

“He was last released in February, 2025.

“He would be arraigned in court today.”