Plateau: Traditional ruler murdered in Langtang

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The traditional ruler of Timshat in Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Godwin Vonga, was on Sunday murdered by unknown gunmen along the Timshat–Mabudi Road.

Vonga, who until his death held the title of Magaji Timshat and was also a former councillor in Nasarawa Ward in Langtang South, was reportedly attacked while returning home after dropping his children at school in the neighbouring town of Mabudi, also in Langtang South.

Nanbol Pirfa, a resident of the community, said the death of the monarch had thrown Timshat and neighbouring communities into mourning.

He described him as a respected leader and public servant, adding that the motive for the killing remained unclear.

Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Area, Hon. Nanfa Alhassan Nbin, condemned the incident.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Butko Bako Iliya, the chairman expressed shock over the death of the monarch, describing it as barbaric, unfortunate and unacceptable.

Nbin, while sympathising with the family of the deceased, the people of Timshat and the entire Langtang South community, vowed that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

He prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and for God to grant his loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

The chairman warned criminal gangs operating within the local government to desist from such acts or face the full weight of the law.

Nbin urged residents to assist the police with information that could help unmask the perpetrators.