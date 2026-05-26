From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Two candidates have emerged to carry the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 governorship election in Plateau State.

While businessman Kefiano Kefas Ropshik on Tuesday won in the primary election conducted by the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the Taminu Turaki-led caretaker committee will, on Thursday, affirm a former permanent secretary in the Plateau State civil service, Sunday Garba Biggs, as its sole governorship candidate.

In the results declared by the Wike faction, Ropshik polled 19,938 votes to defeat three other aspirants in the primary, which had delegates from all 17 local government areas of the state.

In his acceptance speech, Ropshik thanked party leaders, delegates and supporters, dedicating his victory to God.

“I accept this mandate with a heart full of gratitude to God Almighty, whose grace has sustained this journey from the humble soil of Garram in Kanke to this defining moment in our state’s political history,” he said.

The PDP candidate said his ambition was driven by a “Plateau First” philosophy, adding that his administration, if elected, would focus on security, youth empowerment, economic growth and inclusive governance.

On the other hand, Biggs, in a statement on Tuesday, invited party leaders, stalwarts and supporters to his affirmation scheduled to be held on Thursday.

The statement said, “With gratitude to God and a profound sense of responsibility, I humbly invite you all to turn out in large numbers on Thursday, 28th May 2026, to support and witness my official affirmation as the sole governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State for the 2027 General Elections.

He described the occasion not only as an affirmation of a candidacy but also as a celebration of “our collective resolve, our enduring faith in democracy, and our shared commitment to building a united, peaceful, and prosperous Plateau State.”

Biggs urged party faithful to mobilise and support him to achieve his goal of emerging as the next governor of Plateau State.