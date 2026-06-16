Plateau: Gunmen kill 5 in mining site attack in Gero community

Gunmen on Tuesday afternoon attacked a mining site in Gero Village, Gyel District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing five youths.

Our correspondent gathered that the attack on Gero community, which occurred at about 3:00 p.m., came after a late Monday night attack at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, about five kilometres away, in which three security operatives reportedly lost their lives.

Ritiji Dalyop, a resident of Gero community, told newsmen that the victims were engaged in mining activities when the attackers struck, shooting the five youths instantly.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the attack formed part of growing security threats in and around the area.

He expressed concern over the safety of participants at the National Institute and residents surrounding the elite institution.

Tengwong called for urgent intervention by security agencies to prevent further attacks and restore confidence among affected communities.

He also urged government authorities to strengthen security surveillance and ensure the protection of lives and property.